  • MORE MARKET STATS

Quarterly Results: Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 net plunges 44.5% on higher wage bill

By: |
February 10, 2021 3:40 AM

Provisions for wages and pensions of the Thrissur-based lender has increased by 40% YoY to touch Rs70.27 crore as against Rs50.13 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Dhanlaxmi BankDhanlaxmi Bank had reported a net profit of Rs21.28 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal and Rs14.01 crore in the second quarter of FY21.

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday reported a 44.5% year-on-year decline in its third-quarter net profits to Rs11.8 crore mostly on higher wage bill and lower interest income.

Provisions for wages and pensions of the Thrissur-based lender has increased by 40% YoY to touch Rs70.27 crore as against Rs50.13 crore reported in the year-ago period. The lender had reported a net profit of Rs21.28 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal and Rs14.01 crore in the second quarter of FY21.

Related News

JK Shivan, MD & CEO of the bank told FE that provisions for higher wage bill and slippages led to a decline in the profits. Total advances of the bank are seen marginally lower at Rs7099 crore, while corporate advances have come down by 13.92 % YoY.

Gold loan portfolio has increased by 48.64 % YoY and now stands at 26.06 % of the total loan book. Shivan added that the bank will increase its corporate advances in the current quarter. Total income stands flat at Rs286.21 crore as against Rs285.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Interest income has declined by Rs13.52 crore year-on-year to Rs237.36 crore, while other incomes have increased to Rs48.85 crore from Rs34.97 crore reported in the year-ago period.

On the asset side, the lender reported an improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances at 5.78 % from 6.36 % in the preceding quarter.While net NPA declined to 1.11 % in the December quarter from 1.66 % in the September quarter.

Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank as on December 31, 2020, was 92.68%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Quarterly Results Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 net plunges 44.5% on higher wage bill
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CEA to bankers: If you want books in order then let your ‘karma’ be driven by your ‘dharma’
2Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs
3City Union Bank chief expects total recast at around 5-6%