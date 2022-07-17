scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Q1 Performance: HDFC Bank net up 19% at Rs 9,196 crore

This was due to a decision to shift the asset mix to higher rated loans during the pandemic period, which adversely impacted the NIMs.

Written by FE Bureau
The bank’s pre-provision operating profit grew by 1.5% on year to Rs 15,367.8 crore.
The lender posted a 14.5% on year rise in its net interest income to Rs 19,481 crore; advances during the quarter were up 22.5%. Fees and commissions segment, which contributes to over 80% of other income, improved 38% on year to Rs 5,360.4 crore.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 19% year-on-year growth for the June quarter net profit at Rs 9,196 crore. The increase was driven by a 34% on year fall in provisions to Rs 3,187.7 crore.

The lender’s pre-provisioning operating profits (PPOP) were up 1.5% on year at Rs 15,367.8 crore; excluding trading and mark to market losses, the PPOP grew 14.7% on year.

The lender posted a 14.5% on year rise in its net interest income to Rs 19,481 crore; advances during the quarter were up 22.5%. Fees and commissions segment, which contributes to over 80% of other income, improved 38% on year to Rs 5,360.4 crore.

Also Read

The bank’s core net interest margin (NIM) was flat sequentially at 4%, while the margin contracted by 10 basis points on year.
This was due to a decision to shift the asset mix to higher rated loans during the pandemic period, which adversely impacted the NIMs.

HDFC Bank’s asset quality remained good with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as on June 30 declining 19 bps on year to 1.28% and by 11 bps on a sequential basis. Net NPAs were at 0.35% of net advances and fell by 13 bps on year but increased slightly from 0.32 % sequentially. The total credit cost ratio was 0.91%, as compared to 1.67% in June 2021.

The lender posted a 19.2% on year growth in deposits to Rs 16 trillion in Q1FY23. The current account, savings account ratio (CASA) improved to 45.8% as on June 30 as compared to 45.5% a year ago.

The bank held floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore and contingent provisions of Rs 9,630 crore as on June 30, 2022. Provision coverage ratio improved to 73% in the June quarter from 68% a year ago despite lower provision on account of improvement in asset quality. The total capital adequacy ratio was at 18.1% as on June 30 as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7% for domestic systemically important banks.

More Stories on
HDFC Bank

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry