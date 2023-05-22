scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Purpose of Rs 2000 notes fulfilled, was to quickly replenish old Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes, says RBI Guv Das

“Rs 2,000 notes were primarily introduced to quickly replenish earlier Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Rs 2000 note, currency, currency circulation, legal tender, RBI Governor, RBI, Shaktikanta Das, currency cleaning, excahnge
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the purpose of printing Rs 2,000 notes has been fulfilled.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it will withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation while it remains a legal tender, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the purpose of printing Rs 2,000 notes has been fulfilled. “Rs 2,000 notes were primarily introduced to quickly replenish earlier Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes,” he said. 

He further added, “There is no reason for people to rush to banks for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes” even as the RBI has announced September 30 as the last date for people to exchange or deposit them in their bank accounts. The RBI’s 19 regional offices and other banks will start taking Rs 2,000 notes for exchange with lower denomination ones from May 23. About the September 30 deadline, Das said, “Leaving the deadline open ended will make the exchange of notes an endless process.”

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 11:38 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market