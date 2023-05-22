Purpose of Rs 2000 notes fulfilled, was to quickly replenish old Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes, says RBI Guv Das

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it will withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation while it remains a legal tender, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the purpose of printing Rs 2,000 notes has been fulfilled. “Rs 2,000 notes were primarily introduced to quickly replenish earlier Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes,” he said.

He further added, “There is no reason for people to rush to banks for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes” even as the RBI has announced September 30 as the last date for people to exchange or deposit them in their bank accounts. The RBI’s 19 regional offices and other banks will start taking Rs 2,000 notes for exchange with lower denomination ones from May 23. About the September 30 deadline, Das said, “Leaving the deadline open ended will make the exchange of notes an endless process.”