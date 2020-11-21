  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 5,500 cr via pref issue

November 21, 2020 6:17 PM

The fund raising will help bank meet its regulatory and growth capital.

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis.

The board has cleared agenda to “offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to Rs 5,500 crore including share premium to the Government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares”, the bank said in a regulatory filing. 

The fund raising will help bank meet its regulatory and growth capital.

