  • MORE MARKET STATS

Public sector banks sanction loans worth Rs 6 lakh cr in two months

By: |
Published: May 12, 2020 6:21:44 PM

Non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) have received Rs 1.18 lakh crore from these banks during the period between March 1 and May 8.

With the lockdown coming into effect from March 25, state-owned banks opened an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.With the lockdown coming into effect from March 25, state-owned banks opened an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.

Public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore in the last two months to various sectors, including MSME, agriculture and corporate, hit hard by COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

Non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) have received Rs 1.18 lakh crore from these banks during the period between March 1 and May 8.

Related News

“PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore for more than 46.74 lakh accounts from the MSME, Retail, Agriculture & Corporate sectors between March 1 and May 8, 2020. Total financing worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore was provided to NBFCs,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

With the lockdown coming into effect from March 25, state-owned banks opened an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.

“Between March 20 – May 8, Public Sector Banks contacted 97 per cent of borrowers eligible for emergency credit lines & working capital enhancements and sanctioned loans worth Rs 65,879 crore, up from the Rs 26,500 crore sanctioned as of May 4,” Sitharaman said in another tweet.

The central government had imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown has been extended till May 17 with some relaxations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation later today that may give direction to future course of action to deal with the pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Public sector banks sanction loans worth Rs 6 lakh cr in two months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICICI Bank slashes rates on fixed deposits by up to 50 basis points
2HDB Financial Services lays off nearly 150 employees after performance review: Official
3Yes Bank case: Wadhawans’ bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody