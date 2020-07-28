PSU banks to need more capital as safeguard against stress: Fitch Ratings

Banks’ exposure to stressed sectors, loan-loss cover and pre-provision earnings determine the urgency of their capital requirements, which is more pronounced for PSBs.

Public-sector banks (PSBs) stand to face solvency risk unless the government goes for a fresh round of capital infusion into them, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Monday. These banks’ proposed capital raising from private sources is not going to be enough to fully mitigate anticipated risks, the report added.

“The state has not announced anything so far but we expect some infusions eventually to support the banks’ capital-raising initiatives,” analysts at Fitch wrote, pointing to instances of many large PSBs moving to raise their own funds.

Banks’ exposure to stressed sectors, loan-loss cover and pre-provision earnings determine the urgency of their capital requirements, which is more pronounced for PSBs. “Canara Bank is the most challenged under our stress scenarios due to its inadequate loan-loss coverage while ICICI Bank is the least affected due to stronger capitalisation and better loss coverage relative to peers,” the report said.

Many PSBs are able to meet minimum regulatory thresholds under moderate stress, but most struggle to manage a 6.125% CET-I ratio under high stress, the applicable bail-in trigger for additional tier-I (AT-I) securities from September 2020.

Fresh equity injections have become significantly more imperative as economic recovery remains shaky due to continued acceleration in new coronavirus cases, Fitch said. Private banks have better loss-absorption capacity in the stress test.