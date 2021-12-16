PSBs had over 41,000 vacant positions as on December 1: FM in Parliament

In her statement, Sitharaman said that as per inputs received from PSBs, as on December 1, 2021, 95% staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength.

There were 41,177 vacant positions in the 12 public sector banks (PSBs) as on December 1, as against 8.06 lakh sanctioned posts, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in response to a member’s question in Lok Sabha.

In her statement, Sitharaman said that as per inputs received from PSBs, as on December 1, 2021, 95% staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength. “The small proportion of vacancies is substantially attributable to attrition on account of superannuation and other usual factors,” she said, adding, “No post/vacancy has been abolished during last six years in all Public Sector Banks except one (01) post in Punjab & Sind Bank in 2016. Banks undertake staff recruitment to fill vacancies on ongoing basis as per their requirement.”

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest PSB, had 8,544 vacant posts, with 3,448 of them at the officer level and 1,400 at the sub-staff level. The number of sanctioned posts at the bank was 2.47 lakh. Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Central Bank of India followed, with 6,743 and 6,295 vacant posts respectively.

While SBI and PNB are two of the largest PSBs, Central Bank is the only lender which remains under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which places growth restrictions for a troubled bank to get back to health. Kolkata-based UCO Bank, which exited PCA in September this year, also had a large number of vacancies — 3,727 — as against a sanctioned staff strength of 25,280.