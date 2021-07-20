  • MORE MARKET STATS

Private life insurers operate in challenging environment, says Deepak S Parekh

By: |
Updated: July 20, 2021 8:32 AM

Addressing shareholders at the life insurance company’s 21st annual general meeting, Parekh said, “We ranked consistently among the top two companies in the private sector in terms of new business premium, closing the year (FY21) at Rs 20,110 crore with a market share of 21.5%.”

deepak parekhParekh said life insurers must be held accountable only for the expense management limit by the regulator, Irdai.

HDFC Life insurance chairman Deepak S Parekh on Monday said the country’s private life insurance companies are operating in an extremely challenging and dynamic environment, and would need to invest in technology, skilling and distribution, among others, to stay ahead of the curve.

Addressing shareholders at the life insurance company’s 21st annual general meeting, Parekh said, “We ranked consistently among the top two companies in the private sector in terms of new business premium, closing the year (FY21) at Rs 20,110 crore with a market share of 21.5%.”

Related News

On impact of Covid-19, Parekh said the overall impact of the second wave on India’s economy was expected to be milder and largely restricted to the June quarter. Business was expected to pick up in the second quarter. He said increasing the market share was obviously the main objective of the company.

Parekh said life insurers must be held accountable only for the expense management limit by the regulator, Irdai. “In this context, we continue to engage with the regulator to hold life insurers accountable towards only one parameter, i.e. the expense management limit, rather than have numerous rules over what they can or cannot invest or spend on. This would be akin to the concept of a TER (total expense ratio) followed by mutual funds,” he pointed out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Private life insurers operate in challenging environment says Deepak S Parekh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1HDFC Life Q1 net down 33%
2Indian Bank Q1 net triples to Rs 1,182 crore
3BharatPe to hire 100 people for tech team in FY22