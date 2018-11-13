Private equity or venture capital investments aggregate to $25.2 billion so far in 2018: EY

The largest deal in Oct saw Warburg Pincus, Temasek, SoftBank and a few other investors investing $1.3 bn in Bharti Airtel’s Africa business for a 28.4% stake.
Private equity or venture capital (PE/VC) investments so far in 2018 aggregate to $25.2 billion, which is just under $1 billion short of last year’s record, a report by EY said.
At $24 billion, PE/VC exits since the beginning of the year closely match the value of investments in 2018, a significant deviation from previous years where exits were generally lower than investments by over 50%. Large deals in both investments and exits have contributed to the strong performance.
After a weak third quarter, October recorded $3.1 billion in PE/VC investments, 50% higher compared with last year on the back of six large deals — deals of value greater than $100 million— accounting for 78% of investments during the month.
The largest deal during the month saw Warburg Pincus, Temasek, SoftBank and a few other investors investing $1.3 billion in the Africa business of Bharti Airtel for a 28.4% stake, the report said.
“The other large deals include Xander’s $350-million buyout of Phoenix’s Hyderabad office project and Advent’s $326 million buyout of Manjushree Technopack. With these investments, the total PE/VC investments in 2018 till date amount to $25.2 billion, just under a billion dollars shy of surpassing the previous year’s record,” the report stated.
Exits in October 2018, at $1.4 billion are over twice the value recorded in October 2017, mainly on account of the large $1-billion Blackstone-Intelenet Global deal. This follows the weak performance in September, which recorded just $29 million in exits apart from the large $16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal. Exits in 2018 till date aggregate $24 billion, almost on a par with the value of investments year-to-date.
Vivek Soni, partner and national leader (private equity services) EY, said 2018 is also expected to become an inflection point for the Indian PE/VC industry as PE/VC exits come close to the value of PE/VC investments. “Though this has largely been aided by the large Walmart-Flipkart deal, it nonetheless marks a significant shift in the evolution of the Indian PE/VC industry and is expected to boost LP confidence for the Indian PE/VC ecosystem,” he said.
October 2018 saw $641 million in fund-raises, compared with just $31 million in October 2017, and more than twice the amount raised in September 2018.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.