Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: Close to 65 lakh Jan Dhan accounts opened in Haryana

As many as 64,95,997 bank accounts have so far been opened in Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana up to March 31, 2018, out of which 58,33,365 accounts have been linked with Aadhaar. Jan Dhan Yojana aims to open bank accounts of each economically backward family on zero balance with Accidental Insurance Cover of Rs one lakh, an official spokesman said here today.

He said that as many as 28,56,587 people have been registered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana in the state. Under the scheme, all the saving bank account holders of 18 to 70 years of age are being provided Accidental Death Risk Cover Insurance of Rs two lakh on annual premium of Rs 12 only.

Apart from this, all the saving bank account holders of 18 to 50 years of age are being insured for Rs two lakh on annual premium of Rs 330 under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. 8,68,257 beneficiaries have so far been registered under the scheme, the spokesperson said.