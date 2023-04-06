scorecardresearch
Poonawalla Fincorp disbursements up 151% in Q4

This was the highest-ever quarterly disbursement and also a record customer acquisition, the NBFC said in its business updates for the March quarter.

For FY23, total disbursements grew by 109% YoY to Rs 15,750 crore.

Non-banking finance company Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday said its disbursements during the March ’23 quarter had gone up 151% year-on-year to Rs 6,370 crore. 

For FY23, total disbursements grew by 109% YoY to Rs 15,750 crore.

The company’s direct digital programme contributing 81% of the total disbursements in Q4FY23 compared with 24% in Q4FY22.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 37% YoY to Rs 16,120 crore during the March quarter. The AUM grew by 37% despite a sharp reduction in the discontinued loan book.

On asset quality, the NBFC expected to improve gross NPA to less than 1.55% and going forward the company will look at maintaining net NPA to less than 1%. The company’s liquidity was at 3,000 crore as on March 31, 2023.

The Poonawalla Fincorp stock was up 0.12% to Rs 291.40 on the BSE after the company shared the quarterly business update. 

First published on: 06-04-2023 at 00:20 IST

