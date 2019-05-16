PNB to remain sole promoter of PNB Housing; stake sales to General Atlantic, Varde Holdings fall through

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 7:29:12 PM

State-run Punjab National bank will remain the sole promoter of PNB Housing Finance Ltd after its share purchase agreement (SPA) with General Atlantic Group and Varde Holdings fell through.

PNB to remain sole promoter of PNB Housing after its stake sale pacts with Varde holdings and General Atlantic Group fall through

State-run Punjab National bank will remain the sole promoter of PNB Housing Finance Ltd after its share purchase agreement (SPA) with General Atlantic Group and Varde Holdings fell through. While the SPA with Varde Holdings was mutually terminated, the pact with General Atlantic couldn’t get the nod of competition commission of India or CCI. The bank in March had entered into a pact to sell 1.08 crore equity shares each to both the alternative investment funds at Rs 850 per share.

Also read: Gold prices remain muted as geopolitical factors fail to catalyse demand

PNB had to complete the stake sale as per SPA with General Atlantic by May15, failing which the pact would stand terminated. PNB in a stock exchange filing said it got the approval from the competition watchdog Competition Commission of India or CCI on May 8 and from  National Housing Bank on May 7 for the proposed stake sale, but failed to get the approval from RBI.

PSU bank PNB holds 32.79% stake in PNB Housing as on March 31. The General Atlantic group holds 9.91% stake in the bank as on March 31. PNB in its exchange filing stated that it would continue to support PNB Housing business in pursuit of growth story. It will also keep giving branding support to its arm till it is the promoter of the company.

Today, on BSE, PNB Housing shares ended marginally higher by 0.05% at Rs 758.75. Last week, the company had reported stellar quarterly results. It posted a 51% jump in consolidated net profit for Jan-Mar quarter at Rs 379.77 crore for March quarter. For financial year 2017-18, it had reported a net profit of Rs 251.58 crore . Its total consolidated income during Jan-Mar soared by 31% to Rs 2,148.19 crore as compared with Rs 1,638.48 crore in the same quarter of FY18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. PNB to remain sole promoter of PNB Housing; stake sales to General Atlantic, Varde Holdings fall through
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition