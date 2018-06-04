PNB scam: Records on Nirav Modi case not destroyed in fire, shifted out on time, says CBDT

Nirav Modi along with his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accuses in the multi-crore PNB fraud.

Brushing aside the apprehensions, government said that the records related to the probe into the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving diamond jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi were safe and not destroyed in the fire. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday said that the records were transferred out safely before a fire broke out in the Income Tax Office in Mumbai, IANS reported. The government came out with the clarification after reports in media claiming the destruction of the records in the fire were doing rounds.

“News reports have been appearing in some sections of the media alleging that records and documents relating to investigation into the Nirav Modi (and) Mehul Choksi case have been destroyed in the Scindia House fire in Income Tax Office in Mumbai,” IANS reported citing CBDT’s statement. “It is hereby clarified the said reports are completely false and misdirected,” it added.

The records and documents related with the ongoing probe into the case already been transferred to the assessment units housed in different buildings as part of the assessment process, the Income Tax Department said.

“Apprehensions about any loss or damage to the records and documents relating to the Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case in the said fire at the IT Office are, therefore, misplaced,” the statement added. The I-T department is currently carrying out a probe in the over Rs 13,400 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

Nirav Modi along with his uncle Mehul Choksi is the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB fraud that involved release of fake Letters of Undertaking. According to The Indian Express report, the fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi diverted nearly Rs 4,2999 of Rs 6,939.84 crore outstanding fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoU) issued by bank to himself, his firms and his relatives. The money was redirected through 15 dummy companies based in the UAE and Hong Kong.