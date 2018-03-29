PNB says to settle claims of Rs 6,500 crore

The Crisis-ridden Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said that it will honour all its liabilities arising out the letters of undertakings (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) fraudulently issued by some of its employees to firms of jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, ending the possibility of any ugly interbank spat. (Reuters)

The Crisis-ridden Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said that it will honour all its liabilities arising out the letters of undertakings (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) fraudulently issued by some of its employees to firms of jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, ending the possibility of any ugly interbank spat. The bank said it will settle claims of Rs 6,500 crore on 352 LoUs and FLCs with seven banks that mature on or before March 31. “The bank will also honour all subsequent maturing LoUs and FLCs as and when they are due,” PNB said in a statement. It said its board, in its meeting on Wednesday, approved a proposal to end all disputes with other banks on such LoUs and FLCs that are essentially credit guarantees. The bank reiterated that it has a strong balance sheet to meet any contingent liabilities upon the bank.

Sunil Mehta, non-executive chairman of PNB, said, “This decision of the board sends out a strong message that PNB takes its obligations seriously but does it in a manner that is compliant with the law. PNB board’s decision will help restore confidence and stability in the larger banking system.”

The crisis started when PNB detected the massive $2-billion fraud that was perpetrated by some of its employees through the abuse of its SWIFT interbank system to grant the LoUs and FLCs worth close to RS 13,000 crore to firms of Modi and Choksi without corresponding entries in the core banking solution, as ought to have been done. PNB then alleged some of these banks had not followed the central bank guidelines on payment against such LoUs and FLCs and that it thought of settling only its bona fide claims. This gave the impression that PNB might not honour the entire commitments, with other banks suggesting that since the guarantees were issued by PNB, it had to keep its payment pledge to them.

PNB also said the first phase of SWIFT integration with CBS will become operational from April 3 and the complete integration will be achieved ahead of the April 30 deadline stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India for all banks. The bank has already upgraded its CBS to Finacle 10 across the approximately 7,000 branches. “The Board and the management is taking every possible step to restore morale, motivation and pride back to all its 70,000 employees. The bank is not afraid of taking tough action where required. At the same time, the bank is committed to build a strong partnership for customer service and excellence,” it said.

The fraud came at a time when the lender was still trying to trim its gross non-performing assets from as much as 12.11% of gross advances. Its total provisions (other than tax) and contingencies made during the third quarter of 2017-18 climbed 74% to Rs 4,466.68 crore. However, its net profit in the first three quarters of this fiscal stood at Rs 1,134 crore, up from Rs 1,063 crore from a year before. Also, the bank’s CASA deposits stood at a decent Rs 2,67,685 crore as of end-December, up almost 2% from a year earlier. Its capital adequacy stood at a healthy 11.58% at the end of the December quarter.