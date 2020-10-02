PNB launches financial inclusion initiative Gram Sampark Abhiyan

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday launched a financial inclusion and literacy initiative ‘Gram Sampark Abhiyan’ to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The nationwide campaign was launched by Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, PNB said in a statement.

The campaign is centred on four key themes — digital, credit, social security and financial literacy that will encapsulate various activities and prescribes the cherished theme of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, it said.

Upon commencement, PNB’s 3,930 rural and 2,752 semi-urban branches will aim to reach 526 districts during the campaign, with two camps per branch every month, it said.

This campaign will culminate on December 31, 2020 covering 526 districts in 24 states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura and Telangana.