PNB Housing net profit Rises 43% y-o-y

PNB Housing Finance’s consolidated net profit rose 43% year-on-year (y-o-y) in October-December due to a strong growth in its net interest income.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 269 crore in the December quarter, up 2% on quarter.

Retail loan asset grew by 6.6% y-o-y to Rs 53,123 crore in the December quarter, and its 92% of the total loan assets. Total Loan assets stood at Rs 58,034 crore.

The company’s net Interest income rose 67% y-o-y to Rs 734 crore. During the quarter, there was a net positive impact of Rs 79 crore due to assigned loans, the company said.

Net interest margin rose to 4.68% in October-December from 4.14% a year ago.

Gross non-performing asset ratio fell to 4.87% as on December 31 from 6.06% a quarter ago.