PNB Housing Finance Q4 net grows 51% to Rs 378 crore

By: |
Mumbai | Published: May 10, 2019 1:31:16 AM

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 51% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit to Rs 378 crore for the quarter ended March 31, led by increase in fee income and lower provisions.

Net interest income (NII) grew 33% y-o-y to Rs 1,893 crore for Q4FY19 from Rs 1,424.12 crore.

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 51% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit to Rs 378 crore for the quarter ended March 31, led by increase in fee income and lower provisions. In the same quarter last year, the mortgage lender posted a net profit of Rs 252 crore.

Earlier this month, CARE Ratings put PNB Housing Finance on credit watch with developing implications due to requirement to raise money to maintain comfortable capital adequacy.

Net interest income (NII) grew 33% y-o-y to Rs 1,893 crore for Q4FY19 from Rs 1,424.12 crore. It also reported a 31% y-o-y rise in the total revenue to Rs 2,148.2 crore for Q4FY19. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4FY19 stood at 3.18% compared to 3.59% in the same period last year.

Disbursements grew 9% to Rs 36,079.4 crore during FY19 from Rs 33,194.7 crore in FY18. Total borrowings were Rs 72,362 crore as on March 31 for FY19, 33% more than Rs 54,268.3 crore in FY18.

The PNB Housing Finance management cited the gap between disbursements and borrowings for FY19 to liquidity maintainance in the company.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 0.48% as on March 31 against 0.33% a year ago.

Net NPA stood at 0.38% as on March 31 in contrast to 0.23% last year.

Provisions in Q4FY19 came down to Rs 10 crore from Rs 84.6 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Fee and commission income rose 50% y-o-y to Rs 108 crore in Q4FY19 from Rs 71.69 crore.

Profit after tax grew by 42% to Rs 1,191.5 crore for FY19 from Rs 841.2 crore in FY18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. PNB Housing Finance Q4 net grows 51% to Rs 378 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition