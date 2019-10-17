PNB Housing Finance Q2 loan disbursements fall 35%; eyes Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs

By: |
Mumbai | Published: October 17, 2019 2:49:26 AM

The asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPAs falling 12 bps to 0.73%.

PNB Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance profit,PNB Housing Finance profit riseThe lender’s AUMs came in at RS 89,471 crore, an increase of 21.8% year-on-year.

PNB Housing Finance’s loan disbursements for the second quarter of the current fiscal fell by nearly 35% sequentially to Rs 4,970 crore, at a time when the credit growth within the Indian banking system dropped to 8.8% for the fortnight ended September 27 on the back of a slowing credit demand situation.

Shares of the lender fell 13.03% to close at Rs 380.10 on Wednesday. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) in an exchange notification released data on disbursements, NPAs and fund-raising plans.

The lender’s AUMs came in at RS 89,471 crore, an increase of 21.8% year-on-year. The asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPAs falling 12 bps to 0.73%.

In a separate notification, the company said it plans to raise `10,000 crore through secured and unsecured NCDs, and its board is to meet on October 24 to take into account its Q2FY20 results and the fund-raising programme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. PNB Housing Finance Q2 loan disbursements fall 35%; eyes Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition