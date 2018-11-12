PNB Housing Finance obtains refinance sanction of Rs 3,500 crore from NHB

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 11:55 AM

PNB Housing Finance Monday said it has obtained refinance sanction of Rs 3,500 crore from the National Housing Bank (NHB) in October 2018.

PNB, PNB Housing Finance, refinance sanction, NHB, National Housing Bank, NHB refinance schemes, banking and FinanceThe company had also raised a total of Rs 4,225 crore through commercial papers (CP) last month. (Reuters)

PNB Housing Finance Monday said it has obtained refinance sanction of Rs 3,500 crore from the National Housing Bank (NHB) in October 2018. “The funds will be utilised for the specific sector wise disbursements/ end uses as per norms of the respective NHB refinance schemes,” PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director Sanjaya Gupta said the fresh sanction of Rs 3,500 crore will strengthen the company’s liquidity and also help in boosting the economic growth. The company had also raised a total of Rs 4,225 crore through commercial papers (CP) last month.

PNB Housing Finance is engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase or construction of residential houses. Shares of PNB Housing Finance were trading 3.90 per cent higher at Rs 965 apiece on BSE.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. PNB Housing Finance obtains refinance sanction of Rs 3,500 crore from NHB
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition