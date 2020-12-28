  • MORE MARKET STATS

PNB completes IT integration of all branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India

December 28, 2020 9:03 PM

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile United Bank of India with itself.

This is in continuation to the IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce undertaken last month, PNB said in a statement.

The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB came into effect from April 1, 2020.

“With this PNB has concluded the integration and migration of databases of both banks, which brings all the customers on the common platform and enable them to transact seamlessly across bank’s network as well as use PNB’s digital Banking platforms like Internet Banking and Mobile Banking,” it said.

The entire migration has been completed without effecting any change in customer account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials, the bank added.

PNB MD SS Mallikarjuna Rao, said, “this migration brings all our customers on a singular platform and provides the opportunity for seamless engagement. We shall continue to provide state-of-the-art services to all our customers”.

PNB has completed this migration activity with minimal disruption and now all customers will be able to enjoy an array of services on its wider network of branches, ATMs and robust digital channels, it said.

