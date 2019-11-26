PMC Bank disclosed only Rs 439.6 crore of total Rs 6,226-crore exposure to HDIL

The banking functions of cooperative banks are regulated by the RBI under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank had camouflaged its exposure to the HDIL Group by revealing only Rs 439.6 crore of its total advances of Rs 6,226 crore as of March 2019 to the regulator, MoS for finance Anurag Singh Thakur told the Lok Sabha on Monday, citing RBI report. Thakur said: “Out of total exposure of Rs 6226.01 crore (inclusive of interest accrued in the related accounts) as on March 31, 2019, to the HDIL group, only Rs 439.58 crore was disclosed to RBI and remaining Rs 5,786.43 crore was remained undisclosed.”

“The exposure to HDIL group was camouflaged/ misreported to RBI and have since been classified as NPAs by the RBI, requiring huge provisioning to be made as per RBI instructions. This resulted in a steep deterioration in the financials of the bank,” Thakur added.

The banking functions of cooperative banks are regulated by the RBI under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The RBI conducts statutory inspection of Urban Cooperative Banks under the section 35 of BR Act, 1949. Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing of Maharashtra Police has initiated probe into the matter, based on a complaint filed by the bank against its officials and borrowers associated with the fraud/financial irregularities in the bank. Forensic auditors have been appointed to look into the related transactions.