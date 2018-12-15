Plain speaking! Government raising issues no threat to RBI autonomy, says Arun Jaitley

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 4:57 AM

arun jaitley, finance minister arun jaitley, economyArun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday denied any government intrusion into the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) autonomous policy turf, arguing that making suggestions on crucial matters wasn’t an aberration and that the economic system works through communications and dialogues.

The minister listed difficulty in getting credit and liquidity crunch as two immediate challenges, but said the country’s ability to maintain 7-8% economic growth was “fairly certain”. On a day when leading economists, including Raghuram Rajan, released a report suggesting that focussing on growth at the cost of fiscal prudence would be unwise, Jaitley reiterated that the Centre would meet its FY19 fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP.

Commenting on fluctuations in oil prices, Jaitley said as a net buyer, once a certain resistance level was breached, elevated prices could impact inflation, currency movement and current account deficit. “We can get satisfaction that inflation has been kept below the Monetary Policy Committee’s target,” he said.

Asserting that autonomy didn’t mean institutions would work in isolation, Jaitley, however, added that the government respected the independence of the central bank.

“We told them these are the problems that markets are facing and these come under your domain… If the sovereign government is pointing out that there are credit and liquidity issues in the country, how is it infringing on the autonomy (of RBI)?” the minister said at a Ficci event.

Also read: Raghuram Rajan’s veiled attack on Modi govt! India not creating enough jobs; no improvement in fisc

“Hope things will work out well in the future.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Plain speaking! Government raising issues no threat to RBI autonomy, says Arun Jaitley
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition