Petrol price pinching your pocket? Go digital and save up to 10% on fuel bill, check cashbacks, offers

Paying for petrol using Mobikwik could get you up to 10% ‘SuperCash’, twice a week. (Reuters)

With petrol prices still near record high levels despite a cut in prices in the last four days, these cashback and discount offers may provide some respite to your stretched fuel budget. Notably, petrol prices have risen by more than Rs 3.5 following 16 consecutive days of hike post Karnataka elections, after factoring in the price cuts in the last four days. On Saturday, the petrol prices were cut for the fourth straight day to Rs 78.20 per litre in Delhi and Rs 86.01 in Mumbai. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol prices retailed at Rs 80.84 and Rs 81.19 respectively, data from IOCL website showed. There has been a total of about Rs 24 paisa cut in petrol prices in the last four days, but the prices are still not far away from their record high levels owing to 16 consecutive days of price rise. We take a look at the current offers and cashbacks, using which you can save on your fuel bill.

MobiKwik

Paying for petrol using Mobikwik could get you up to 10% ‘SuperCash’, twice a week. According to the details available on the website, 5% of your SuperCash balance can be consumed on a fuel transaction worth Rs 200 or more. Notably, the offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Rs 50, and the maximum ‘SuperCash’ is capped at Rs 50. To avail the offer, you will have to scan the QR code at the fuel station and enter the amount to pay. The offer is valid from 23rd March, 2018 to 1st August, 2018. Apart from SuperCash, the company is also offering a 0.75% cashback from petrol purchases.

Apart from MobiKwik wallet, the following credit cards also provide lucrative savings on petrol.

Standard Chartered Super Value Card

Using this credit card, you can earn 5% cashback on fuel spends across all fuel stations up to a maximum of Rs 200 per month (maximum of Rs 100 per transaction). However, the minimum transaction must be of at least Rs 750.

Co-branded Cards

A few co-branded cards such as ICICI Bank HPCL Coral American Express Credit card can also be an option, in case you are looking to save on fuel. The privileges in the card include 3x or 6 payback points per Rs 100 spent on fuel at HPCL pumps. Redeem 2,000 PAYBACK Points for fuel worth ₹500 “Get 2.5% cashback and savings of 1% fuel surcharge on fuel purchases at HPCL pumps,” said the website.