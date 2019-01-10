PCI voice concerns over lack of representation in RBI’s digital payments committee

The report will be submitted within 90 days after its first meeting, said RBI.

Welcoming the Reserve Bank of India’s move to set up a five-member committee to encourage digital payments, Payments Council of India’s (PCI) Chairman Vishwas Patel also voiced concern over lack of representation of PCI in the committee, CNBC-TV18 reported.

“It is a welcome move by the RBI, and all the members are experienced in payments,” Patel told CNBC-TV18. “But the committee should have included members from PCI since it constitutes 95% of payments processed in the country.”

Patel, however, said that it is a positive move for the digital payment industry to address the challenges it is facing and to boost the customer confidence and trust which been among the biggest problems faced by the industry, according to a statement issued by PCI.

He said the PCI would share its recommendations with the committee. The committee, set up on Tuesday, is headed by the former chairman at Unique Identification Authority of India – Nandan Nilekani.

Patel further said that while data localisation was a good step, but the challenges for wallet companies remain in onboarding customers due to the Aadhaar ruling.

He also suggested the committee to add pointers from the report of Ratan Watal Committee of which PCI was also a part. Ratan Watal Committee on digital payments recommended more opportunity for non-bank payment players.

“The report of the committee can help the Digital Payment industry in realising the potential of growing into a $1 trillion market by the year 2023 as predicted by Niti Aayog in its report Digital Payments – Trends, Issues and Opportunities,” said Patel.

The new committee formed by RBI will have former deputy governor H.R. Khan; Kishore Sansi, former MD and CEO at Vijaya Bank; Aruna Sharma, former secretary at Ministry of Information Technology and Steel and Sanjay Jain, chief innovation officer at CIIE, IIM Ahmedabad as its members.

Laying out the terms of reference of the committee, RBI said in a statement that it is to understand the current situation of digitisation of payments in the country, identify its current gaps and suggest ways to close them.

