Paytm Payments Bank helps 2.6 lakh FASTag users get back wrongly deducted toll charges

February 23, 2021 9:01 PM

Paytm Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has won 82 per cent of dispute cases on behalf of FASTag users with toll plazas in 2020 and facilitated refund of wrongly deducted toll charges to 2.6 lakh customers.

paytmPaytm. Representational image

Paytm Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has won 82 per cent of dispute cases on behalf of FASTag users with toll plazas in 2020 and facilitated refund of wrongly deducted toll charges to 2.6 lakh customers. The payments bank said it has set up an automated dispute management process which identifies incorrect deductions and immediately raises claims to reverse the extra charges.

Paytm Payments Bank MD and CEO Satish Gupta said in a statement, “It has been our endeavour to empower our users with seamless and hassle-free travel on road. In this quest, we support our users in every possible way, including fast redressal of any grievance they face with toll plazas.”

The company continuously strives to ensure that customers are always charged the correct toll amount, he added. Paytm Payments Bank claims to be the top issuer and the largest acquiring bank under the National Electronic Toll Collection programme.

