Paytm Money launches app for mutual fund investments; 8 key things to know before you invest

Paytm Money app will be available for download on both Android and iOS platforms from today.

Paytm Money app: With an aim to double the mutual fund investor base in India to 50 million in the next 5 years, Paytm Money — a subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited owned digital payments company Paytm — announced the launch of its dedicated app for Mutual Fund investments on Tuesday. According to a statement from the company, Paytm Money would focus on building investments and wealth management products and services.

“With Paytm Money we want to democratise and bring Mutual Fund investments to millions of Indians. We are committed to take the Mutual Fund investor base in India to 50 million in the next 5 years and expect Paytm Money to be the catalyst in bringing new incremental investors to this industry.” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm.

Paytm Money app launches today: 8 key things you need to know