  • MORE MARKET STATS

Paypal to shut domestic payment services within India from April 1

By: |
February 5, 2021 11:31 AM

"We will continue to invest in product development that enables Indian businesses to reach nearly 350 million PayPal consumers worldwide, increase their sales internationally, and help the Indian economy return to growth," a PayPal spokesperson said.

paypalPayPal can have the greatest positive impact in India's economic recovery by pivoting its business to support customers where they need the company most, the spokesperson said.

Digital payment solutions provider Paypal on Friday said it will stop offering domestic payment services within India from April 1. The US-based company will instead focus on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses.

“We will continue to invest in product development that enables Indian businesses to reach nearly 350 million PayPal consumers worldwide, increase their sales internationally, and help the Indian economy return to growth,” a PayPal spokesperson said.

Related News

The company noted that it had processed USD 1.4 billion worth of international sales for over 3.6 lakh merchants in India last year. PayPal can have the greatest positive impact in India’s economic recovery by pivoting its business to support customers where they need the company most, the spokesperson said.

“From April 1, 2021, we will focus all our attention on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses, and shift focus away from our domestic products in India,” the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson explained that this would mean PayPal will no longer offer domestic payment services within India from the said date.

Paypal was one of the payment options on platforms like Swiggy and BookMyShow.com.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Paypal to shut domestic payment services within India from April 1
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Q3 earnings: State Bank of India net falls, outlook good
2‘Expect double digit credit growth by Q2FY22’: Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, State Bank of India
3SBI Q3 standalone net falls 7 per cent to Rs 5,196 crore