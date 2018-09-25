Padmaja Chunduru assumes charge as MD & CEO of Indian Bank

Padmaja Chunduru has assumed charge as managing director & CEO of Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank. Prior to this, she was deputy MD (global markets) of State Bank of India.

A post graduate in commerce from Andhra University, and CAIIB, Padmaja joined SBI in 1984 as a probationary officer. In a career spanning more than 3 decades, with postings in India and the US, she gained experience in corporate lending and credit management, retail operations and digital banking, treasury and international operations.

As DMD, Padmaja headed the global markets and digital banking verticals in SBI. Prior to assuming the role of DMD, she was the country head of the bank in the US between September 2014 and August 2017.

During this tenure, she handled responsibilities of designing and overseeing strategic planning, business activity, risk management and compliance in the US offices of SBI in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. She was instrumental in driving local US business through both syndicate and bilateral loans to US corporates.

She maintained good relationship with FRB, FDIC and state regulators. Padmaja was also vice-chair of board of directors and chair of EC of SBI (California), a US-based subsidiary bank of SBI. She was on the banking committee of USIBC and member of the board of trustees of the International Bankers Association New York, Asia Society New York and the pacific Rim Bankers Group, San Francisco, said a press release issued by Indian Bank.

Earlier, Padmaja was general manager of corporate accounts group in SBI between October 2012 and August 2014 where she established the CAG-BKC office of SBI. She played a key role in establishing and managing relationships with large India conglomerates. She was responsible for the underwriting of new loans, maintenance of asset quality and compliance with regulatory guidelines.