  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 90% loans under PM SVANidhi scheme sanctioned by public sector banks: FinMin

By: |
Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:04 PM

The union government had launched the PM Street Vendor's AatmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic resume livelihood activities.

The scheme was part of Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May.

The finance ministry on Friday said public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned over 90 per cent loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme to help registered street vendors restart their business post the COVID-19 lockdown.

The union government had launched the PM Street Vendor’s AatmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic resume livelihood activities.

Related News

Under the scheme, street vendors of urban areas get collateral-free loan of up to Rs 10,000 for a period of one year.
The scheme was part of Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May.

“PSBs at the forefront of #PMSVANidhi. Over 90% of loans under the scheme are sanctioned by PSBs. Committed to create #AatmaNirbharVendors for an #AatmaNirbharBharat!,” the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Over 90% loans under PM SVANidhi scheme sanctioned by public sector banks FinMin
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NCLAT asks NCLT Mumbai to decide afresh on PNB’s insolvency plea against Mittal Corp
2HDFC Bank looks to increase number of banking correspondents to 25,000 by March
3Time to embrace contactless payments: Amid COVID, digital payments boom due to these reasons