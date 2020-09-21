  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1,634 cr digital transactions registered in Apr-Aug: Dhotre

By: |
September 21, 2020 7:06 PM

Digital payments have increased in the country during the last three years from 2,071 crore digital transactions in FY2017-18 to 3,134 crore in FY2018-19, and further to 4,572 crore in FY2019-20, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In FY2020-21 (till August), 1,634.92 crore digital transactions were registered, he said, adding that final data for July and August 2020 has not yet been published by RBI.In FY2020-21 (till August), 1,634.92 crore digital transactions were registered, he said, adding that final data for July and August 2020 has not yet been published by RBI.

Digital payments have witnessed an increase with 1,634.92 crore digital transactions being conducted between April-August this year, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Digital payments have increased in the country during the last three years from 2,071 crore digital transactions in FY2017-18 to 3,134 crore in FY2018-19, and further to 4,572 crore in FY2019-20, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Related News

In FY2020-21 (till August), 1,634.92 crore digital transactions were registered, he said, adding that final data for July and August 2020 has not yet been published by RBI.

Replying to a separate question, Dhotre said 306.47 crore transactions were registered in April, 329.22 crore in May and 412.14 crore in the month of June this year.

“In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, digital payments have increased as people are adopting more digital payments as these are easy, convenient and safe and enable a contactless mode of payment,” Dhotre said.

He added that there was an overall dip in digital payments in April and May 2020 as compared to March 2020 due to imposition of lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“Thereafter, digital payments have witnessed an increase with unlock since June 2020,” he noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Over 1634 cr digital transactions registered in Apr-Aug Dhotre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Banks not risk averse, they are being prudent, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar 
2Raghuram Rajan, Viral Acharya tell how to reform India’s ailing banking system
3Bank fraud: 24 directors of Ghaziabad bank booked for embezzling around Rs 100 crore