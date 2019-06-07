Oriental Bank of Commerce says no specific merger plan now

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Thursday said that its board hasn't approved any \u201cspecific proposal\u201d on merging any other public sector lender with itself. The bank hasn't sought the finance ministry's approval on any such merger, OBC said in a BSE filing. Media reports, including FE's, had earlier suggested that OBC had floated the idea of combining with Indian Bank and Corporation Bank.\u00a0In a statement on Wednesday, Indian Bank said its board didn't have any such proposal, showing its intent against any such potential merger with OBC should the government ask for its view. \u201cThere is no such proposal with the board of the bank,\u201d it said. \u201cThe bank has a well laid out business plan for the next three years, with a clear visibility on growth, earnings and asset quality that create significant value for all its stakeholders.\u201d However, the bank didn't rule out merger plan with suitable candidates in future. The news of the potential merger had spooked Indian Bank investors, as its share price had tanked 5% on the BSE on Tuesday. However, OBC shares gained 2.85% and those of Corporation bank rose 1.21%.