  • MORE MARKET STATS

Operation Twist: RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of govt securities under OMO next week

By: |
December 24, 2020 8:25 PM

Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Sec (government securities) of longer maturities and selling equal amount of G-Sec of shorter maturities.

RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of govt securities next weekOn December 30, RBI will purchase three government securities of different maturity dates aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore and sell two securities aggregating to the same amount using the multiple price auction method.

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under open market operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each next week.

The decision was taken after a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, RBI said in a statement.

Related News

Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Sec (government securities) of longer maturities and selling equal amount of G-Sec of shorter maturities.

On December 30, RBI will purchase three government securities of different maturity dates aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore and sell two securities aggregating to the same amount using the multiple price auction method.

RBI further said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Operation Twist RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of govt securities under OMO next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Central Bank of India to exit housing finance business; to sell joint venture stake for Rs 160 crore
2Banks will focus on cash flow-based lending in future: UCO Bank’s Ajay Vyas
3We believe can recover 50% of Rs 40,000-crore bad loans: Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, YES Bank