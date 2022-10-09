‘Oonjals’: South Indian Bank sets world record

South Indian Bank on Sunday bagged the world record for organising a first-of-its-kind category event of staging and swinging 101 ‘oonjals’ simultaneously at a single venue here. South Indian Bank MD and CEO Murali Ramakarishnan along with its group business head Thomas Joseph K received the World Book of Records certification.

The event ‘Onnichirikkam Oonjaladam’ saw a huge gathering of public to celebrate the unity and prosperity during the on-going festival season.South Indian Bank, in a release, said the event aimed at promoting unity and prosperity among the people and the swing represents fun and enjoyment.

“Today we celebrate the upside of our lives through this mass gathering to cherish our childhood memories and South Indian Bank is happy to bring this gathering for everyone to enjoy,” Ramakrishnan said.Swings made of wood and rope in the traditional way attracted people from all walks of life, cutting across gender and generation.

“This special gathering by South Indian Bank was intended to introduce traditional festival art forms in a unique way to the new generation,” the bank said. The event also had cultural programmes including ‘Chenda Melam’, musical performances by various bands including South Indian Bank’s own band and virtual reality experience zone for visitors.