NTPC signs term loan of Rs 5,000 crore with SBI

Published: December 7, 2019 4:34:09 PM

The loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-month MCLR of the bank.

Power generation company NTPC on Saturday said it has signed a term loan agreement for Rs 5,000 crore was signed with State Bank of India (SBI).

The loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-month MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) of the bank and has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years, NTPC said in a statement.

The loan will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC, it said.

