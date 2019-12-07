NTPC signs term loan of Rs 5,000 crore with SBI

The loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-month MCLR of the bank.
Power generation company NTPC on Saturday said it has signed a term loan agreement for Rs 5,000 crore was signed with State Bank of India (SBI).
The loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-month MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) of the bank and has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years, NTPC said in a statement.
The loan will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC, it said.
