NPCI launches dispute redressal mechanism for BHIM-UPI users

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday said it has gone live with ‘UPI-Help’ on the BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money)-Unified Payments Interface (UPI) channel, as part of its Digi-Help stack. The redressal mechanism is aimed at creating a hassle-free experience for BHIM UPI app users regarding resolution of various issues.

UPI-Help will enable BHIM UPI users to use their app to check the status of pending transactions, raise complaints for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary and raise complaints for merchant transactions.

“UPI-Help can resolve complaints online for person-to-person (P2P) transactions. In addition to this, in case of pending transactions where user doesn’t take any action, the UPI-Help shall also proactively attempt to auto update the final status of the transactions on the app,” the NPCI said in a release.

To start with, the NPCI has gone live on the BHIM app for customers of State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank will also be able to use UPI-Help soon. Users of other banks participating in UPI will be able to access UPI-Help in the months to come.

NPCI said the Reserve Bank of India’s initiative of introducing dispute resolution mechanisms is paving the way to empower customers to confidently adopt digital payments and go cashless. Other banks are also gearing up to implement UPI-Help for creating strengthened digital payment ecosystem focussed on customer protection.