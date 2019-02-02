NPA crisis: Not just recapitalisation, PSBs must change hands

Despite infusion, PSB share in bank M-Cap fell from 66% at start of UPA-1 to just 26% now

There was never a dull moment in banking in the Modi era. Having inherited a bad loan mess, caused by “indiscriminate lending” in the UPA era, the NDA government spent much of its time firefighting. From using the old tricks of capitalising even sinking public-sector banks (PSBs) to bringing in new reforms like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to facilitate an early detection and time-bound resolution of stressed assets, the current government tried it all.

In this process, it ruffled RBI’s feathers, brought in a law to attach assets of economic offenders like Vijay Mallaya or Nirav Modi who flee the country, and amalgamated Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank in a bid to create only a few large state-run banks with scale and strong balance sheets.





At the end of the NDA’s five years, just when state-run banks were assumed to have made progress in war against bad loans (NPA ratio is set to fall for the first time in nearly a decade in FY19, although it will be as high as 10.3% and PSBs’ ability to lend still remains stunted) and credit growth picked up, a brewing liquidity crisis in the shadow-banking space flared up with the IL&FS default.

Also, while the NPA mess created by the UPA involved lending to mostly large corporations (just the 12 accounts, including Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel, recommended by the RBI in 2017 for resolution under the IBC made up for a quarter of total bad loans), the government’s push for easier and greater credit flow to MSMEs and farmers ahead of polls has analysts warn of the next bad loan crisis emanating from these segments. The public spat between the finance ministry and RBI, and the surprise resignation of then Governor Urjit Patel for “personal reasons” drove the typical uneasy relationship between the government and the central bank, witnessed during the UPA era, to a tumultuous level.

The ministry’s demand for changes to the “stringent” framework for nursing weak banks to health and higher transfer of the central bank surplus, among others, were resisted by RBI under Patel. The government used a never-invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act to seek mandatory consultations with the regulator. Following Patel’s resignation in December 2018, former finance ministry bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das took over as the Governor the very next day.

Meanwhile, PSBs saw their fortunes plummet. Their share in the total market capitalisation of banks kept dwindling·from almost 66% in the beginning of the UPA-1 and over 42% when the NDA-2 regime took over in 2014 to just around 26% now, despite huge capital infusion.

RBI initiated a strict asset quality review on banks in 2015, forcing them to recognise bad loans that were kept under the carpets. High provisioning substantially eroded the capital base of PSBs and impaired their lending ability.

Non-food credit growth slumped from an annual average of 22% in the decade under the UPA to less than 10% in the four years through FY18. As many as 11 of the 21 PSBs made it to RBI’s watch list.

Concerned that the proposed infusion under the Indradhanush programme wouldn’t suffice, the government in October 2017 announced an unprecedented Rs2.11 lakh crore capitalisation plan for two years through FY19. Then surfaced a spate of scandals·the Rs14,357-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank caused by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi being the biggest in the banking history that just exacerbated the crisis. The government announced an extra Rs41,000-crore infusion for FY19 crore. LIC again came to rescue by acquiring up to a 51% stake in IDBI Bank, saving the government the need to infuse huge capital into the stressed bank.

Stung by the crisis, the government tied its capital infusion to strict performance goals and governance reforms by the PSBs. However, it stopped short of selling its stake in weak PSBs.