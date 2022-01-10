Notice from BharatPe co-founder: KMB says will take legal action

In a late release, the private sector lender said: “This is with reference to media queries regarding the legal notice dated October 30, 2021, sent on behalf of Mr. Ashneer Grover & Mrs. Madhuri Grover, addressed to Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) on Sunday said it was pursuing appropriate legal action against Ashneer Grover, co-founder BharatPe, for a notice sent by him dated October 30, 2021.

In a late release, the private sector lender said: “This is with reference to media queries regarding the legal notice dated October 30, 2021, sent on behalf of Mr. Ashneer Grover & Mrs. Madhuri Grover, addressed to Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“This notice was received by us and was replied to appropriately at the time, including placing on record our objections to inappropriate language used by Mr. Grover. Appropriate legal action is being pursued.We would like to confirm that there is no breach or violation by the Kotak Group in any manner whatsoever.”

Grover is understood to have deleted his tweet where he described as fake a viral audio clip, reportedly of an argument between him and an employee of KMB in which he allegedly abused the employee. The argument reportedly related to margin funding for the Nykaa IPO.

Grover has claimed that some scamster was attempting to extort money from him.