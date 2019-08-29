Non-food credit growth falls to 17-month low

By: |
Published: August 29, 2019 7:00:02 AM

Outstanding loans stood at Rs 96.17 lakh crore as on August 16, down from Rs 96.66 lakh crore in the previous fortnight.

Non food credit growth, RBI, liquidity surplus, HDFC Bank, Unsecur, ed retail loans, credit depositThe growth in loans to individuals, farmers and companies was was 12.09% y-o-y in the previous fortnight.

Non-food credit grew at 11.58% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the fortnight ended August 16, a 17-month low, data from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The growth in loans to individuals, farmers and companies was was 12.09% y-o-y in the previous fortnight.

However, deposits with the banking system grew by 10.15% y-o-y to Rs 126.80 lakh crore in the fortnight ended on August 16, a slightly faster pace than in the previous fortnight when it grew by a 10.08%. The credit deposit (CD) ratio for the fortnight remained at 75.84% the same as the previous fortnight.

Outstanding loans stood at Rs 96.17 lakh crore as on August 16, down from Rs 96.66 lakh crore in the previous fortnight. The estimated net liquidity surplus during the weeks ended August 08, 2019 and August 16, 2019 was Rs 1.4 lakh crore and between Rs 1.17 lakh crore and Rs 1.33 lakh crore, respectively, according to the CARE. The net liquidity surplus in the banking system has been over Rs 1 lakh crore since July 01, 2019, CARE said.

In the absence of adequate demand from companies, banks have been stepping up loans to individuals. In other words, retail credit has been growing faster but that too could slow, analysts believe. “Unsecured retail loans have contributed almost 25% in the incremental loan growth in the past three-four years for HDFC Bank but with the slowing consumption and high base impact, unsecured credit growth, especially personal loans, has come down to 25% y-o-y growth. The outlook for the corporate credit growth overall is also not very good,” according to a Nomura report.

Punjab National Bank’s loan book in the June quarter dropped 8% sequentially and remained flat as compared to the previous year quarter. The management said it will continue to focus on recoveries and conservation of capital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Non-food credit growth falls to 17-month low
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition