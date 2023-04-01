scorecardresearch
Non-food credit growth falls to 15.9% in February

Banks’ non-food credit growth moderated to 15.9% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in February, from 16.7% in January, sectoral credit data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

Written by FE Bureau
In the services industry, banks' credit to NBFCs stood at Rs 13.09 trillion, up 32% on a yearly basis, while personal loans grew 20.4% to Rs 40.13 trillion.

Banks’ non-food credit growth moderated to 15.9% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in February, from 16.7% in January, sectoral credit data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

As per the data, banks‘ non-food credit stood at Rs 134.1 trillion as on February 24. The growth was led by a rise in agriculture and industry loans, which stood at Rs 16.5 trillion and Rs 32.9 trillion, respectively.

“Credit to industry registered a growth of 7% YoY in February 2023, compared with 6.7% in February 2022. Size-wise, credit to large industry rose by 5%, compared with 0.9% a year ago. The credit growth of medium industries was 13.5% against 53.8% a year ago. Credit to micro and small industries registered a growth of 13.2% in February,” the RBI said.

In the services industry, banks’ credit to NBFCs stood at Rs 13.09 trillion, up 32% on a yearly basis, while personal loans grew 20.4% to Rs 40.13 trillion.

The moderation in the overall credit growth is on expected lines , analysts said. According to a recent report by SBI Research, banks are likely to witness a 12%-13% YoY growth in their overall advances in FY24, compared with an estimated 15%-16% credit growth in FY23.

First published on: 01-04-2023 at 02:15 IST

Stock Market