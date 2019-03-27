Non-disclosure of banks’AIRs: SC warns RBI of contempt action

Mittal while seeking copies of inspection reports of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India from April 1, 2011, also wanted copies of any show-cause notices issued to these banks, response to such notices and action taken, if any.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned the RBI of initiating contempt proceedings for not disclosing banks’ Annual Inspection Reports (AIRs) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A bench led by Justice LN Rao gave a week’s time to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to comply with its earlier orders, failing which it would take stern action against the central bank.

However, the RBI refused to put the information in the public domain, stating that these reports are ‘fiduciary information’ as defined under Section 8 of the RTI Act and it cannot divulge anything on the grounds of economic interest of the country, and fiduciary relationship with individual banks.

The apex court had in January sought response from the RBI on petitions filed by RTI activists Subhash Chandra Agrawal and Girish Mittal seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Central bank for failing to comply with the apex court’s earlier orders that mandated RBI to give information on borrowings and other issues.

The petitions had relied on the December 16, 2015, judgment in the case, RBI vs Jayantilal N Mistry, wherein the top court had come down heavily on the RBI for refusing information under the transparency law. It had held that that the banking regulator was bound to comply with the RTI Act and disclose information.

Agrawal has alleged that the RBI’s issuance of a “Disclosure Policy” directing its Public Information Officers (PIOs) to not disclose certain kinds of information was against the apex court’s decision. RBI has no legal duty to maximise the benefit of any public sector or private sector bank and thus there is no relationship of ‘trust’ between them, the petition stated.

Mittal while seeking copies of inspection reports of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India from April 1, 2011, also wanted copies of any show-cause notices issued to these banks, response to such notices and action taken, if any.

“RBI is supposed to uphold public interest and not the interest of individual banks. RBI is clearly not in any fiduciary relationship with any bank. RBI has no legal duty to maximise the benefit of any public sector or private sector bank, and thus there is no relationship of ‘trust’ between them. RBI has a statutory duty to uphold the interest of the public at large, the depositors, the country’s economy and the banking sector.

Thus, RBI ought to act with transparency and not hide information that might embarrass individual banks. It is duty bound to comply with the provisions of the RTI Act and disclose the information sought by the respondents herein,” the SC had held in 2015.

Last year in November, the CIC too had issued a show-cause notice to Dr Urjit Patel, the then governor of the RBI, for not complying with the apex court’s order on disclosure of wilful defaulters’ list who had not paid loans of Rs 50 crore and more.

Earlier in February 2016, the Supreme Court had directed RBI to furnish a list of the companies which are in default of loans in excess of Rs 500 crore or whose loans have been restructured under corporate debts restructuring (CDR) scheme by banks and financial institutions.