  • MORE MARKET STATS

No specific plan needed for invoking Resolution Framework: RBI

By: |
December 12, 2020 8:12 PM

In FAQs on Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress, the RBI said that borrowers can invoke the resolution framework by merely submitting a request to the lending institutions.

The Reserve Bank had announced a resolution framework to help the entities facing financial stress.

The Reserve Bank on Saturday said that borrowers opting for resolution of COVID-related stressed loans are not required to submit any specific plans.

In FAQs on Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress, the RBI said that borrowers can invoke the resolution framework by merely submitting a request to the lending institutions.

Related News

The Reserve Bank had announced a resolution framework to help the entities facing financial stress on account of disruption in normal business activity on account of coronavirus pandemic.

“The Resolution Framework does not require any resolution plan in any form to be submitted to the lending institutions at the time of request for invocation. Rather, for invocation, the borrowers are required to merely submit a request to the lending institutions for being considered under the Resolution Framework,” the RBI said.

On submission of the request, the lending institutions will take an in-principle decision “as per their Board-approved policy” on invoking the Resolution Framework, it said.

After the invocation of the Resolution Framework, the specific contours of the resolution plan to be implemented will be decided by the lending institutions, in consultation with the borrower, the RBI said.

It further said that for personal loans the resolution plan is to be implemented within 90 days from the date of invocation, while for all other loans a period of 180 days from the date of invocation has been prescribed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. No specific plan needed for invoking Resolution Framework RBI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Reserve Bank of India appoints three executive directors
2State Bank of India will prefer co-origination models of lending to MSMEs: Chairman
3Pandemic fast-tracked India’s digitisation march, says NPCI COO; acceptance of UPI increasing