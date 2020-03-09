No material impact of Yes Bank crisis on Shriram Transport: S&P

Published: March 9, 2020 4:45:42 PM

However, even if STFC is required to make provision for 100 per cent credit loss on this exposure, it will not materially affect its capitalisation given the exposure is currently less than 0.5 per cent of its net worth, it said.

Yes Bank has been placed under a moratorium by the RBI and withdrawals have been capped. (File image)Yes Bank has been placed under a moratorium by the RBI and withdrawals have been capped. (File image)

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) will not be materially affected by the troubles at Yes Bank as the firm’s exposure is currently less than 0.5 per cent of its net worth. Earlier in the day, STFC said it has a small exposure of Rs 50 crore to Yes Bank’s hybrid securities in the form of upper Tier II bonds. The finance company had made this investment in 2010.

Yes Bank has been placed under a moratorium by the RBI and withdrawals have been capped. In a reconstruction plan of the bank, government-owned SBI is likely to pick up 49 per cent stake in the troubled bank.

“S&P Global Ratings believes STFC’s low exposure to Yes Bank’s hybrid securities will shield its financial profile. STFC does not hold any Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments of the bank,” the rating agency said in a release.

“Only AT1 instruments are currently envisaged to be permanently written down,” it said.

However, even if STFC is required to make provision for 100 per cent credit loss on this exposure, it will not materially affect its capitalisation given the exposure is currently less than 0.5 per cent of its net worth, it said.

“But we believe other finance companies holding Yes Bank’s hybrid securities in their treasury investments could see credit losses,” said S&P.

The agency further said it continues to see risk of a potential deterioration in STFC’s asset quality over the next few quarters.

Slower economic growth and weaker economic activity in India could lower vehicle utilisation, affecting the cash flows of road transport operators.

