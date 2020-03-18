No liquidity issue at Yes Bank: SBI chief Rajnish Kumar

The SBI chief urged Yes Bank depositors not to withdraw money in panic.

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Tuesday assured depositors and investors of Yes Bank there was no liquidity issue at the bank. The SBI chief and Prashant Kumar, who will take over as chief executive of the private sector lender on March 26, said Yes Bank’s ATMs had adequate cash and added all arrangements had been made for the moratorium to be lifted on Wednesday evening after which the bank would be fully functional.

The SBI chief urged Yes Bank depositors not to withdraw money in panic. “There is absolutely no liquidity issue at Yes Bank, all our ATMs are full of cash,” Kumar added. He said internet banking services have been made available, adding that Yes Bank’s team had started communicating with customers. On Monday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das had said that if needed, the central bank would provide liquidity support to Yes Bank.

Prashant Kumar, currently administrator of Yes Bank, reiterated that the tier one (AT-1) bonds would be completely written down as stated in the notices to the stock exchanges. He said he was not worried about depositors withdrawing money pointing out only a third of the customers had pulled out Rs 50,000 during the moratorium. He added the bank had seen higher inflows than outflows in the last few days.

SBI chairman Kumar noted that deposits were the biggest concern for the bank and that the objective would be to slow withdrawal of bulk deposits. However, he pointed out that the bank has sufficient funding lines to meet any requirement.

The Rs 10,000 crore capital infusion would help meet capital requirement, he said, adding the next round of fund-raising would take care of any additional capital needs. SBI alone has infused Rs 6,050 crore into Yes Bank for picking up a 48.2% equity stake.

The SBI chairman also disclosed that its deputy managing directors (DMDs) J Swaminathan and Partha Pratim Sengupta will join SBI board from March 26. Former Punjab National Bank (PNB) chairman Sunil Mehta will be the non executive chairman of the reconstructed bank. The new board, which will assume charge from March 26, shall also have RBI nominees.

He refused to give more details on the subject as the matter is sub judice. The Bombay High Court will continue hearing Yes Bank AT-1 bondholders’ plea on Wednesday. The bondholders had appealed against the write-down of AT-1 bonds in the bank’s reconstruction scheme. On March 16, the high court had said that any write-down of the bank’s bonds would be subject to further court orders.

Yes Bank shares rose 58.09% on BSE at Rs 58.65, even as most financial stocks took a beating on Tuesday. Commenting on mammoth gain by investors, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said his bank was free to sell 25% shares but assured that not one share will be sold in the next three years. He also said one must not read too much into Tuesday’s price increase in Yes Bank’s shares.