No impact on profitability due to moratorium on loan payments: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Friday said there would be no impact on the profitability of the bank due to three months moratorium on term loan payment announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and loan installments will “automatically” get deferred by three months.

Speaking to reporters after RBI’s announcements, he said, “The bank’s profitability will remain unchanged because accrual of income, or payment of interest on deposit does not stop.” The bank is expecting around Rs 50-60,000 crore of term loans to come under the ambit of RBI’s announcement on Friday.

We are not uncomfortable even if 100% of the people choose to avail option of not paying term loan installment, the chairman of the country’s largest bank said. Explaining the process of implementation, he said, “The loan installments automatically get deferred by 3 months.” However those borrowers who wish to pay can continue to do so. Citing his own example he said, “I also have a housing loan from the bank..but I do not want any change in my installments..so, it will be continue to be recovered from my salary.”

He also said banks would benefit from the flexibility given by the regulator to recalculate working capital limit. RBI in its statement on Friday said that lending institutions may recalculate drawing power of working capital facilities by reducing margins, reassessing the working capital cycle for the borrowers. “In case of working capital limit, the banks will have to reassess case to case basis and wherever we feel relief is required, that relief will be given,” Kumar further said.

Kumar also said that borrowers should expect substantial reduction in lending rates. He said asset-liability committee will meet soon to take a call on rates. “For marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), it will take a call based on formula. However, as the external benchmark rates are concerned, It is very clear benchmark rates will come down by 75 basis points (bps),” Kumar said. The RBI on Friday reduced repo rate by 75 bps on Friday.

Assessing benefit due to cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut announced by RBI, Rajnish Kumar said, “Rs 31,000 crore will be released for SBI due to CRR cut of 1% by RBI.” Kumar, who is also chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), had requested CRR cut of 1% from the regulator. CRR is the amount of funds that banks have to maintain with RBI at all times.