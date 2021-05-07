  • MORE MARKET STATS

No immediate plans to raise capital: SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

By: |
May 07, 2021 7:39 PM

"We had raised Tier I and Tier II bonds earlier. Considering the growth we had seen last year, we are having a comfortable capital adequacy ratio," he said.

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar KharaAs regards the current year, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said the bank has enough resources to take care of the business growth.

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the bank does not have immediate plans to raise capital as a reasonable profit of the last fiscal would be ploughed back to take care of foreseeable business growth.

“We had raised Tier I and Tier II bonds earlier. Considering the growth we had seen last year, we are having a comfortable capital adequacy ratio,” he told PTI in an interview.

Related News

As regards the current year, he said the bank has enough resources to take care of the business growth.

“This year, as of now we are hoping we will have a reasonable plow back of profit to take care of foreseeable growth of assets,” said the SBI chief.

However, he added, the bank would continue to monitor the situation, and “as and when we feel there is a need for raising capital, we will certainly go to the market and raise the fund. As of now, plans in that direction have not been finalised.”

He also said that the bank will try to keep the interest rates benign as long as possible with a view to supporting economic growth.

The country’s largest lender, SBI last week reduced the home loan interest rate to 6.70 per cent.

Borrowers can get home loans starting from 6.70 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. The interest rate on home loans above Rs 75 lakh is 7.05 per cent.

The lender commands over 34 per cent market share in home loans. Its home loan portfolio has crossed the milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore.

On the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on non-performing assets of the bank, Khara said that as the lockdown was not pan-India, one will have to wait and watch to assess its impact on the banking sector.

Observing that multiple variables including inflation have a bearing on the interest rates, he said, “our effort is to support the growth initiatives. To really ensure that happens, we will try to keep the soft interest rate regime for as long as possible.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

SBIState Bank Of India
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. No immediate plans to raise capital SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Quarterly results: HDFC Q4 consolidated PAT rises 31% to Rs 5,669 crore
2RBI to conduct SLTRO of Rs 10,000 crore for small finance banks on May 17
3RBI provides Rs 50,000-crore liquidity for extending Covid-19 loans to healthcare