No charges on transaction through UPI: NPCI

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday said transaction through Unified Payment Interface platform would continue to be free.
Reports that UPI transactions will be charged from January 1, 2021 are incorrect, NPCI said in a statement.
Presently, no charges are levied on transaction done through UPI.
NPCI continues to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions, it said. Set up in 2008, NPCI is an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.