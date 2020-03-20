No charges on Bank of Baroda digital transactions for three months

Like its peers, the bank has been pushing the use of its digital portals and products, including Baroda M-Connect Plus (mobile banking app), Baroda Connect (net banking) and Baroda FASTag and debit cards.

Bank of Baroda on Thursday announced zero charges on digital transactions for three months, as several parts of the country has come under a lockdown to curb spread of the coronavirus. The country’s second largest public sector lender has rolled out its ‘Stay Safe, Bank Safe’ initiative to encourage customers to bank digitally, and avail its services from a remote location without having to visit a bank branch.

Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, ED, said, “In the wake of Covid-19, the bank would like to assure its customers of enhanced banking experience, as they avail the bank’s services from remote locations. ‘Khushiyon Ka Remote Control’ is a major step to drive consumers towards a digital ecosystem, in times like these.” ‘Khushiyon Ka Remote Control’ is a television commercial recently launched by the bank.

Like its peers, the bank has been pushing the use of its digital portals and products, including Baroda M-Connect Plus (mobile banking app), Baroda Connect (net banking) and Baroda FASTag and debit cards. Earlier, a number of other banks, including ICICI Bank and DBS, had announced various digital and insurance offerings to their customers following the virus scare.