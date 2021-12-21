  • MORE MARKET STATS

No Cabinet decision on privatisation of two Public Sector Banks: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The bill related to privatisation of PSBs has been listed for the ongoing winter session of Parliament which ends on December 23.

Written By PTI

The Cabinet has not taken any decision on privatisation of two Public Sector Banks (PSBs), which the government had announced in Budget 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In the Union Budget for financial year 2021-22, the government had announced its intent to take up privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approval of a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

She was responding to a question on privatisation of two PSBs.

The objectives of the policy include enablement of growth of public sector enterprises through infusion of private capital, technology and best practices, the minister said.

“Consideration of various issues related to disinvestment is entrusted to the Cabinet Committee designated for this purpose/ Cabinet. Decision by the Cabinet Committee/Cabinet has not been taken in this regard,” Sitharaman said further.

The bill related to privatisation of PSBs has been listed for the ongoing winter session of Parliament which ends on December 23.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Realme provides peak into GT 2 Pro’s three ‘world-first innovations’ ahead of flagship’s launchRealme announced the new GT 2 Pro features during a special event on its YouTube channel.