Nitin Chugh appointed head of SBI digital banking

Apart from a postgraduate degree in management, Chugh holds a B.Tech degree in electrical and computer science from NIT, Kurukshetra.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said it has appointed Nitin Chugh as deputy managing director (DMD) & head of digital banking. Chugh has earlier served as MD & CEO at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and at HDFC Bank as head of digital banking.

At SBI, Chugh would be responsible for driving growth of customer acquisition through digital channels, along with defining and implementing digital strategies.

Apart from a postgraduate degree in management, Chugh holds a B.Tech degree in electrical and computer science from NIT, Kurukshetra.