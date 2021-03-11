  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nitesh Ranjan assumes charge as Union Bank ED

By: |
March 11, 2021 8:28 AM

Prior to this, he was chief general manager, responsible for steering various goals of the bank, including end-to-end digitisation, according to a statement.

Ranjan has been with the bank since 2008.

AB Vijayakumar joins as BoM executive director

Bank of Maharashtra has said AB Vijayakumar has taken over the charge as executive director.

Vivek Wahi, Rajeev Puri join as EDs at Central Bank

Central Bank of India said Vivek Wahi and Rajeev Puri has joined the bank as executive directors with effect from Wednesday. Prior to joining Central Bank of India, Wahi was the general manager of Bank of India. Puri was chief general manager at PNB prior to this.

